Food & Drink

New lawsuit alleges impostor Italian tomatoes in New Jersey

A New Jersey food company is now at the center of a class action lawsuit alleging fraudulent tomatoes.

Three Northern California cooks filed the suit last week, accusing Cento of selling impostor San Marzano tomatoes to command a higher price.

San Marzanos are grown near in the volcanic soil near Naples, Italy and are considered among the best for cooking because of their low acidity.

The suit claims Cento packages regular tomatoes in such a way as to lead buyers to believe they're San Marzano.

Cento denies any wrongdoing, saying it is strictly regulated and certified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew jerseylawsuitfraud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows apparently unarmed man shot, wounded by Philly detective
Suspect charged with murder of transgender woman in North Philly
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women
Trump claims Biden 'deserted' Pennsylvania
Mother struck, dragged by own SUV after child puts vehicle in reverse
Show More
29 years later, woman discovers best friend has her wedding dress
'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Watch last 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Former opponent on who can beat James Holzhauer on 'Jeopardy!'
More TOP STORIES News