Food & Drink

Parks on Tap returns to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parks on Tap is returning to Philadelphia this season.

Starting Friday, and lasting through the summer, it will be set up at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, just off Montgomery Drive.

There are new safety measures in place, including social distant seating, masks are required.

The free seasonal membership will allow for contact tracing.

Parks on Tap features fresh food and beer. The money raised goes to city parks.

More information can be found at https://www.parksontap.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfairmount park (philadelphia)foodbeer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies recovered after teens go missing in Schuylkill River
Officer facing charges after unjustified use of force: Officials
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Woman critical in West Oak Lane hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Humid, Occasional Downpours Today
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
N.J. officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree
Show More
Firefighters rescue person from burning home in Camden Co.
Biden to visit Philly for discussion on reopening economy
FedEx worker fired after protest video shows imitation of George Floyd's death
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
Fmr. Mayor Nutter shares thoughts on protests and lasting change
More TOP STORIES News