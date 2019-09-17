Philadelphia Cream Cheese releases 'Bagel That' device

If it looks like a bagel -- is it a bagel?That's the tongue in cheek question posed by Philadelphia, the cream cheese company, with a limited edition, and already sold out, device called "Bagel That".They say the device allows you to punch a hole in almost anything, instantly turning it into a so-called bagel.Action News reached out to Philadelphia in regards to the device.It is, in fact, real. However, they only made a limited quantity and it already sold out on Amazon.No word on whether there will be more.