A legendary Hollywood hot dog restaurant has opened its first East Coast location at the King of Prussia Mall.Pink's Hot Dogs has been landmark on the West Coast since 1939.Its famous offerings include the classic Chili Cheese Dog, the Polish Pastrami Dog, and the Mushroom Swiss Cheese Dog."The first east coast location will pay tribute to the success and tastiness of Pink's hot dogs for the Philadelphia community, packing on the excitement the moment you step into the space," Pink's said in a statement.The restaurant will have its grand opening on Friday morning. Richard Pink, the founder's son and current president, will be on-hand for the "pink carpet hot dog topping ceremony."-----