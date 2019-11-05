Food & Drink

Pringles to release 'turducken' flavored chips

You don't have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving this year.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It's part of what is called the "Friendsgiving Turducken Kit".

The kit will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a "turducken" chip medley.

The Thanksgiving chips will be available to purchase online starting Thursday, November 7th on the Kellogg's store website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodthanksgivingchips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Suspicious death in Fox Chase under investigation
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
Election Day: Polls open until 8 p.m. in Pa., N.J.
Show More
Pa. court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
AccuWeather: Mostly mild Election Day, possible snowflakes Fri
Murder suspects slip into walls to flee California jail
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Researchers say light can hack into your smart device
More TOP STORIES News