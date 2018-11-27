FOOD & DRINK

School limits number of condiments students can have

On Long Island there's a bit of a condiment crackdown causing quite a stir.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WPVI) --
When it comes to ketchup, mustard, and mayo, there's now a limit on how much schoolkids can get with their lunches in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District.

The school district is capping students at one to two packets per child, depending upon the meal they purchase.

Why? The superintendent says there's "little or no nutritional value" and there's a state mandate to regulate sugar and sodium.

To crack down, the schools got rid of pump dispensers for condiments last year and switched to packets.

What do parents say about the condiment quota?

"I don't see people abusing ketchup. Maybe it's the gateway condiment, I don't know, but I don't think so," one parent said.

There is an option to BYO. So, children can pack extra in their lunch if they want to.

