FOOD & DRINK

Soda consumption among Philly teens dropping dramatically, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Philadelphia Health Department says soda consumption among teens started dropping dramatically, even before the beverage tax went into effect. Jim Gardner has more on Action Ne

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Health Department says soda consumption among teens started dropping dramatically, even before the beverage tax went into effect.

In Tuesday's report, the city says between 2015 and 2017 the proportion of teens drinking soda weekly in Philadelphia dropped by 10 percent, as compared to just two percent nationally.

There was an 18 percent drop in Philadelphia teens drinking soda daily and a 30 percent drop in teens who drank three or more a day.

The number of teens drinking juice also fell.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodsodasoda taxphiladelphia newshealth
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores soon
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Lancaster's top 4 spots
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
5 top spots for desserts in Philadelphia
Coke's new Orange Vanilla flavored soda hits shelves
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Pizza deliveryman shot, killed in Overbrook Park
Family members say cult influence may have played into Morrisville murders
House OKs Democrats' bill blocking Trump emergency on wall
Guilty verdict in NJ trial of man accused in classmate's murder
Family alleges hazing in crash that injured 4 students in Del.
Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Show More
L&I seeks to revoke license after demolition disaster in Fishtown
Real IDs available for Pennsylvanians on Friday
Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware
Owners of house with adult playground have YouTube show
Human remains found in Center City
More News