Soda consumption among Philly teens dropping dramatically, report says

The Philadelphia Health Department says soda consumption among teens started dropping dramatically, even before the beverage tax went into effect.In Tuesday's report, the city says between 2015 and 2017 the proportion of teens drinking soda weekly in Philadelphia dropped by 10 percent, as compared to just two percent nationally.There was an 18 percent drop in Philadelphia teens drinking soda daily and a 30 percent drop in teens who drank three or more a day.The number of teens drinking juice also fell.-----