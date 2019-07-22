FYI Philly

The enduring and sweet legacy of Rosati Water Ice

By Timothy Walton
Rosati has been making its water ice for more than 100 years and they've been 'Makin' it in Philly' from the start. The dessrt shop has walk-up windows for locals but the ice gets shipped around the country to more than 30 states. Rosati also has a booming business providing healthy ice treats for school lunches around the country. And it's all made at the factory in Clifton Heights where Karen Rogers found out how it works and what's made their success so enduring.

Rosati Water Ice | Facebook | Instagram
201 East Madison Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA

