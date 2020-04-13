The Original Hotdog Factory Opens in Center City

It is a challenging time all around the region right now, but Philadelphia's bar and restaurant community are among the hardest-hit industries.But imagine trying to OPEN a new spot when the world is seemingly shutting down around you. That's what one Philadelphia entrepreneur has done with his new Center City restaurant, The Original Hot Dog Factory.The chain started in Atlanta in 2010 but is now expanding nationwide. We checked out the new spot to see what was on the menu.They are still serving during the stay-at-home order. Call for pickup or order through food delivery services Black and Mobile, Grub hub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.125 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-309-2799