Food & Drink

The Original Hotdog Factory Opens in Center City

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
It is a challenging time all around the region right now, but Philadelphia's bar and restaurant community are among the hardest-hit industries.

But imagine trying to OPEN a new spot when the world is seemingly shutting down around you. That's what one Philadelphia entrepreneur has done with his new Center City restaurant, The Original Hot Dog Factory.

The chain started in Atlanta in 2010 but is now expanding nationwide. We checked out the new spot to see what was on the menu.

They are still serving during the stay-at-home order. Call for pickup or order through food delivery services Black and Mobile, Grub hub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.


The Original Hot Dog Factory | FB

125 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-309-2799
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiafyi center cityfyi phillyhot dogsfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 p.m.
High winds damage buildings, cause power outages in south Jersey
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
How Our Reporters Are Staying Fit At Home | FYI Philly
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Show More
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 20 people
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Man killed, toddler shot in East Oak Lane
More TOP STORIES News