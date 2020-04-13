Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewery is serving up DIY pizza kits to satisfy your pizza cravings

By Timothy Walton
Dock Street Brewery South and Dock Street West closed off their restaurants during the Coronavirus pandemic, but are offering pick up options with a popular item from the menu topping the list.

They are offering DIY Pizza kits featuring their famous dough with a variety of flavors from veggie to pepperoni.

Both restaurants are offering featured items from their menu and you can also stock up on their award-winning craft beer.

Dock Street is running a weekly raffle to help support restaurant staff that has been laid off and they are also launching an option for people to buy a pizza for a health care worker.

Dock Street West | Facebook | Instagram
701 South 50th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143

Dock Street South| Facebook | Instagram
2118 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
