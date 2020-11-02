2020 presidential election

Election 2020: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in Pennsylvania bakery cookie poll

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky.

But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious.

Political cookies have been flying off the shelves at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro. They feature the name and party colors of each candidate.

RELATED: When will you find out election results? It may take some time, but that's OK

The bakery tallies the sales like votes in an unofficial, tasty little poll that's now sweeping the nation. But this is an election year and that means everyone's picking their cookie on party lines.

For the past three elections, the sugary sales have accurately predicted the presidential winner.



Each cookie counts for one vote.

In the latest count this weekend, the bakery says Donald Trump is outpacing Joe Biden by 27, 903 to 5,114 cookie sales respectively.

RELATED: 6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election

The ingredients are also unbiased and bipartisan, from the dough to the icing. They're making and selling hundreds a day and shipping them across the states.

Lochel's Bakery| Facebook | Instagram
57 S York Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhatboro boroughmontgomery countypennsylvaniacookiesvote 20202020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Last minute push to get voters to the polls in Philly
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Philly plans to protect voters from intimidation and COVID-19
Pennsylvania voter rights and other questions answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. prepares to count ballots as nation watches
Philly plans to protect voters from intimidation and COVID-19
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Last minute push to get voters to the polls in Philly
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Pennsylvania voter rights and other questions answered
Show More
3.5 million NJ ballots returned ahead of Election Day
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Did rescued CA hiker stage Zion National Park disappearance?
Election Day forecast: Grab a coat if you're heading out to the polls
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
More TOP STORIES News