Wawa rolls out new kids meal choices

The boxes come with Adventures of Wally Goose Trading Cards.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eating on the go just got more fun.

Wawa announced Wednesday it is rolling out new Kids Meals.

The brightly-colored boxes come complete with an entree, side and beverage.

The Wawa Kids Meals choices include Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese, small mac & cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, small meatballs, small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt, mozzarella string cheese, 1 oz chips, or chocolate chip cookie.

The beverage choices include water, milk or chocolate milk.

Plus, kids get a pack of trading cards, featuring Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose. Wawa says there are special-edition hologram cards mixed into packs.

The Kids Meals range from $3.99 to $5.99.

Customers will soon be able to order Wawa's most popular items without ever leaving their cars. Curbside delivery will be offered, as well.

