Disasters & Accidents

Forest fire continues to burn in Burlington Co., New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Burlington County forest fire rages on: as seen on Action News at 7 a.m., March 31, 2019

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A forest fire continues to burn in Burlington County, New Jersey on Sunday.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Saturday in Washington Township and quickly grew to more than 5,000 acres, forcing a road closure and voluntary evacuations.

Officials said that as of Sunday morning, the fire stretches from Route 72 to the west and stops near Route 563, to the east it stops near Route 539.

According to officials most of this area is woods; however, there are sporadic homes.

There were no evacuations overnight but the Chatsworth Fire Co. has been designated as a shelter.

Video from the Action Cam showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area Saturday.

Authorities shut down a six-mile stretch of Route 72 as they worked to get the fire under control.

There were voluntary evacuations in the nearby town of Chatsworth Saturday.

Officials say this blaze did not begin as a controlled burn as earlier reported.

There was no word as to what did spark the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentswashington township (burlington county)new jersey newsforest firebrush fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Son of Philadelphia police official shot to death
Police: Melee ensues following multiple arrests on South Street
Police: Student from NJ was murdered in SC, suspect arrested
Crash on I-95 sends 5 to hospital
Harper hits 465-foot bomb for 1st Phillies homer
AccuWeather: Morning Showers, Clearing
Trump takes steps to cut aid to 3 nations
Show More
Warren, Castro say they believe woman's claim about Biden
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Dog rescued from house fire in New Castle, Delaware
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shyheem Lewis?
More TOP STORIES News