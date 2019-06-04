PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former professional boxer was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself inside his home in North Philadelphia.
Fifty-two-year-old Meldrick Taylor is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and terroristic threats.
Police tell us this started as a dispute between Taylor and another resident.
When police arrived, Taylor refused to come outside.
After about an hour, he surrendered peacefully.
Former boxer Meldrick Taylor charged after barricade situation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News