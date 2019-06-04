Former boxer Meldrick Taylor charged after barricade situation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former professional boxer was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself inside his home in North Philadelphia.

Fifty-two-year-old Meldrick Taylor is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and terroristic threats.

Police tell us this started as a dispute between Taylor and another resident.

When police arrived, Taylor refused to come outside.

After about an hour, he surrendered peacefully.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestphilly newsboxingbarricade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Havertown woman charged with neglect, death of her mother
Injuries reported after vehicle hits 7-Eleven in Delaware County
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Delaware House to vote on revised safe storage gun bill
Show More
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
NY could become first state to ban cat declawing
Police: Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
More TOP STORIES News