Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former Deputy Fire Chief for the Belvedere Fire Company has been arrested on rape and rape-related charges after accusations of a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

According to Delaware State Police, authorities first received information in September 2022 that Dwayne Pearson, 39, was having sex with a minor.

Earlier this month, a warrant was issued for his arrest and Pearson turned himself in to police on Thursday.

He is charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and other crimes.

Police said Pearson is no longer a member of the Belvedere Fire Company. He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $92,000 cash bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective M. Conway at 302-365-8446.