WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old

Dwayne Pearson is charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and other crimes.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Friday, January 13, 2023 10:39PM
Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old
EMBED <>More Videos

A former Deputy Fire Chief for the Belvedere Fire Company has been arrested on rape charges after accusations of a sexual relationship with a teen.

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former Deputy Fire Chief for the Belvedere Fire Company has been arrested on rape and rape-related charges after accusations of a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

According to Delaware State Police, authorities first received information in September 2022 that Dwayne Pearson, 39, was having sex with a minor.

Earlier this month, a warrant was issued for his arrest and Pearson turned himself in to police on Thursday.

He is charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and other crimes.

Police said Pearson is no longer a member of the Belvedere Fire Company. He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $92,000 cash bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective M. Conway at 302-365-8446.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW