Head & Neck Cancer: Your Questions Answered by Fox Chase Cancer Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Head and neck cancers are difficult to treat because they are some of the rarest tumors in the United States, and many doctors have little to no experience treating such cancers. At Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, our clinicians regularly see patients with all sorts of head and neck tumors, including the hard-to-treat and advanced cancers.
When facing head and neck cancer, where you go for care - and how quickly you are seen - can make a big difference. Our head and neck team work collaboratively with each other and our patients to offer personalized treatment that affords the best chance of controlling your cancer, preserving head and neck function, and reducing the risk of recurrence.

At Fox Chase, we take enormous pride in providing world-class care for our patients with head and neck cancer and offering a culture of integrated support services enables us to support and improve the quality of life for patients experiencing physical, emotional or psychosocial changes associated with their cancer treatment. Our goal is not only to cure cancer, but to provide each patient with the best possible quality of life as they live beyond cancer. If you'd like to make an appointment with one of our head and neck cancer specialists, request an appointment online or call 855-460-1485.

About the doctors:
Cecelia E. Schmalbach, MD, MSc, FACS
Chief, Division of Head & Neck Surgery
Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology
The David Myers, MD Professor and Chair, Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University










Thomas J. Galloway, MD
Chief, Division of Head & Neck Radiation Oncology
Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Medical Director, Clinical Research










Jessica Bauman, MD
Chief, Division of Head & Neck Medical Oncology
Associate Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology
Director, Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Training Program
