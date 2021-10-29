Pancreatic Cancer: Research, Advances, and Hope for the Future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. It can be difficult to catch early and it's often found incidentally, at a routine appointment or because of some other medical condition.
The good news, though, is that there's hope on the horizon. The pancreatic cancer specialists at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Drs. Sanjay Reddy, Efrat Dotan, and Edna Cukierman, discuss ongoing research, treatments, and clinical trials changing the future of pancreatic cancer.
At Fox Chase, we take enormous pride in providing world-class care for our patients with pancreatic cancer and making strides in research in the advancement of pancreatic cancer. We know that collaboration between our researchers and physicians is integral to the success of our efforts. If you'd like to make an appointment with one of our pancreatic cancer specialists, request an appointment online or call 888-FOX-CHASE.
About the doctors:
Sanjay S. Reddy, MD, FACS
Assistant Professor and Attending Surgeon in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Co-Director, Marvin & Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute
As a surgical oncologist, Reddy specializes in pancreatic cancer, as well as other cancer types such as colorectal, GIST, liver, gall bladder and bile duct, melanoma, neuroendocrine tumors, sarcoma and skin cancers. He has extensive training in traditional open surgery, as well as laparoscopic and robotic techniques. Reddy completed a residency in general surgery at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York and a surgical oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center. He is board-certified in both surgery and complex general surgery.
Efrat Dotan, MD
Chief of the Division of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Associate Professor in the Department of Hematology/Oncology
Associate Director of the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Training Program
Dr. Dotan's practice focuses on clinical trials testing novel therapies for pancreatic cancer patients and on the care of older adults with cancer. Her other cancer type specialties are appendiceal, colorectal, esophageal, livier, gall bladder and bile duct, neuroendocrine tumors, and stomach cancer. Dr. Dotan completed a residency in internal medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center. She is board-certified in internal medicine and hematology and medical oncology.
Edna "Eti" Cukierman, PhD
Professor and Co-Leader of the Cancer Signaling and Epigenetics Program at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Co-Director of the Marvin & Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute
Co-Director of the Immune Monitoring Research Facility
As a leader in pancreatic cancer research, Dr. Cukierman, is dedicated to the future of pancreatic cancer and the discovery of breakthrough therapies. Her research focuses on tumor microenvironments specifically in pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic Cancer: Research, Advances, and Hope for the Future
Thursday, November 4th @ 12:30 pm
TOP STORIES
Show More