WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigate after shots fired at Southwest Philadelphia rec center

Police at the scene found shell casings but did not locate a victim.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 1:39AM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after shots were fired at a rec center on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Francis Myers Rec Center in Southwest Philadelphia just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The center is located at 59th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Police at the scene found shell casings but did not locate a victim.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay with Action News for more updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW