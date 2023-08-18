Police investigate after shots fired at Southwest Philadelphia rec center

Police at the scene found shell casings but did not locate a victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after shots were fired at a rec center on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Francis Myers Rec Center in Southwest Philadelphia just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The center is located at 59th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

