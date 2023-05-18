Police said the teen driver crashed a BMW into the house just before 11 p.m. The car then burst into flames.

Teen killed after car crashes into home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County

FRANCONIA TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was killed when he crashed his car into a Montgomery County home, police said.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 200 block of Allentown Road in Franconia Township late Wednesday night.

The teen, who is from Sellersville but has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the five people inside the home were not injured. However, inspectors declared the home unsafe to live in.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.