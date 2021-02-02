Philadelphia fire officials call Frankford blaze 'suspicious'

The two-alarm fire broke out at a twin home on the 4700 block of Oakland Street around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews arrived and quickly called for a second alarm.
Firefighters battled flames as snow fell around them.
.@PhillyFireDept members responded to find heavy 🔥 at this early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Battalion 10; outstanding firefighting, rescues, EMS, & service to help displaced residents. Thanks to all our support partners on a cold & snowy morning!#fireiseveryonesfight #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/fg7Xl8juQ5— Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) February 2, 2021
There were no reports of any injuries.
Fire officials have not released any further details on what led them to deeming this fire suspicious.