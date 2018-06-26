The suspect who was being sought for the abduction of a 2-year-old boy in Philadelphia has surrendered to police.Investigators say 24-year-old Jared Montgomery, the estranged boyfriend of the child's mother, grabbed the child from his mother on Monday night before dropping him off at a hospital on Tuesday morning.Montgomery turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, police received a call from the mother. She told authorities she was standing at a bus stop on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue with her son when she was approached by the suspect and they began to argue."There was a heated exchanged between him and the mother prior to him physically taking the child by the force," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said during a Tuesday morning press conference.Police say Montgomery snatched the boy and fled. The mother chased after them, but couldn't keep up.Officers canvassed the area, checking Montgomery's last known address on the 1300 block of Pratt Street, but he wasn't there. The boy's picture was released to the media early Tuesday and a search ensued."She was horrified, at the time, not knowing what his tendency would've been to do, what his objective was. Was he just trying to frighten her or was he really going to do something to hurt the child? Thankfully, he did not," Kinebrew saidPolice say Montgomery dropped the child off at Jefferson Frankford Hospital around 6:30 a.m. and fled.------