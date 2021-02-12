New Crayola exhibition opening at Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new exhibition is opening at the Franklin Institute on Saturday.Secure your wristband, scan in, and get ready to create and track your own personal adventure in 'Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition.'"The star of the exhibition is the kids themselves," explains Clayton Ferguson, Executive Producer of the exhibition and Principal of Nashville-based creative agency, Agency808."There's no wrong answers with creativity, so we're able to walk through and find out what really works for individuals," Ferguson added.Kids are challenged with using science and their own strengths to solve problems in our solar system, under the sea, and in between, a collaboration with Easton-based Crayola."To open a world class exhibition here with a company that's Pennsylvania based - how fantastic is that," exclaimed Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of the Franklin Institute.Dubinski said the museum has been seeing about 15% to 20% of pre-COVID numbers.Dubinski added that stringent cleaning protocols are in place, as well as social distancing in the spacious 17,000 square foot exhibition.An interactive experience, kids can immerse themselves, imagine, design, and build.Producer Cynthia Brown of Agency808, pointed us to a display of foam noodles, where the possibilities for construction seem endless."All of these are movable. We really want kids to get in here and really start playing around," said Brown.Wherever your journey takes you, at the end, the wristbands customize summaries of the creative strengths their journeys reveal."We want to empower kids that they can make a positive impact on the world," Ferguson said.He concluded, "We need kids to be able to believe that they can do this."