Watch out for scams regarding at home COVID testing kits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The free COVID tests the Biden administration promised are starting to ship out from the federal government and it appears they will have a lot to send. Over 52 million people visited the USPS order form by the end of Saturday, January 22nd.
But there are some things you should know regarding the test kits.
You should only order them through COVIDTests.gov and they are completely free.
You do not have to provide a credit card or bank account number or social security number, all you have to submit is your name and address.
Once you place your order, you will automatically get an order confirmation number. If you do choose to provide an email, you will receive an order confirmation email and delivery dates.
The Federal Trade Commission says anyone who asks you for information beyond your name and address is a scammer.
The federal government will not call, text or email you asking for your information to "help" you order the free kits - only a scammer will contact you. The FTC says do not respond.
If you spot a scammer offering COVID test kits, you should report it right away to the FTC.
The Better Business Bureau also offered these tips on spotting scams.
