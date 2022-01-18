covid-19

How to order your free COVID tests from the government

The website to order them is live now but don't expect to get those kits right away.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Americans can now submit their information to get free COVID-19 tests delivered to their homes. The government website is taking orders one day early.

President Biden has said the government will ship out a total of 1-billion free test kits.

The website is COVIDTests.gov. That's where Americans can order their free at-home rapid test kits. Each household can get four.

When you go to the website, click the blue button that says "Order Free At-Home Tests."

You will get taken to a United States Postal Service website where you will have to give your name and shipping address. Then click the green button that says "check out now."

The government says it will ship the tests in seven to 12 days via first-class mail in late January or early February.

RELATED: White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

But ABC News reports that interviews with the majority of the biggest at-home testing companies suggest it will be weeks to months before all one billion tests could reach American doorsteps.

If you need test kits before then, you can get reimbursed by your insurance company. Insurers are now required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests every 30 days per covered individual. That's without a doctor's order.

PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by health providers will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

Cigna, one of the country's large insurers, says you must submit a receipt that shows the date of purchase and the price, the UPC code for the test (so make sure to take a picture of the bar code), as well as a signed and completed attestation saying the test is not for employment purposes, won't be reimbursed by another source, and is not for resale.

New Jersey's acting Attorney General has sent more than 50 warning letters to businesses whose prices for COVID-19 test kits have generated complaints from consumers.

If you see unreasonable price increases on COVID tests or feel you've been targeted by any scheme related to COVID-19, officials want to hear from you.

PA Attorney General

Delaware Attorney General

Statement from Independence Blue Cross

"Access to COVID-19 testing is critically important as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants. We are working to implement the Biden administration's over-the-counter (OTC) testing program in the limited amount of time provided. However, we are concerned that the supply of tests may not be adequate to meet consumer demand. We will share additional information when it is available. Members should keep their receipts for OTC COVID-19 tests purchased on or after January 15."

