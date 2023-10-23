The 25,000-square-foot haunt is set in an old factory and was dubbed the scariest Halloween attraction in the country by the Travel Channel.

Fright Factory in its 23rd year of haunting visitors in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia Fright Factory is designed to be disorienting right out of the gate with a pitch-black passageway you have to feel your way through.

And there's a good chance you'll get blasted with an air cannon.

From total darkness, you enter into a derelict factory, a labyrinth of eerie corridors with scary creatures popping out at every turn.

The factory leads to an asylum known as the South Side Auditorium, a place where inmates rule and madness reigns.

There are cool sets, props and animatronics but CEO Frank Procopio says it's the actors that put the fright in Fright Factory.

The Travel Channel dubbed the place one of the scariest Halloween attractions in America.

The 25,000-square-foot haunt is set in an old factory that was empty for years.

There's a creepy bathroom guy who may ask you to scrub his back and a swamp that makes you feel like you're actually walking through water.

The Unholy Sanctuary is the final fright, and the last room spurs visitors to run for their lives.

The whole walkthrough experience is about 30 minutes of tense fear, quicker we're told if you run.

And most people run and scream -- a lot.

Fright Factory | Facebook | Instagram

2200 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148