Frontier Airlines passengers frustrated after tech issues force ground stop

The issue caused quite a headache for people who had booked flights out of Philadelphia International Airport.
Timothy Madison and his basketball team have been trying to catch a flight home to Columbia, South Carolina.
Hours after their initial morning flight out of Philadelphia, they are now on their way to catch a flight out of Trenton.
Other travelers faced similar issues.
"It has been crazy. We got here at like 4:30 this morning, checked in. Our flight kept being delayed over and over again. Then finally they were like 'you leave at 12,'" said Kim Herb, who's traveling from Shippensburg to Cancun.
Unfortunately, Kim and her husband did not leave at 12 p.m. After several delays, they are set to leave on a flight to Cancun Monday night -- that is if they can find her husband's luggage.
If the luggage isn't found soon, the Herbs say they'll be rescheduling their vacation altogether.
The technical issue happened on the same day the airline announced it was acquiring Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion deal, but a company spokesperson says the technical problems were not a result of the merger.