travel

Frontier Airlines passengers frustrated after tech issues force ground stop

The cancellations and delays caused quite a headache for people who had booked flights out of Philadelphia International Airport.
By Bryanna Gallagher
EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier passengers frustrated after tech issues force ground stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A technical issue forced Frontier Airlines to briefly halt flight operations on Monday.

The issue caused quite a headache for people who had booked flights out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Timothy Madison and his basketball team have been trying to catch a flight home to Columbia, South Carolina.

Hours after their initial morning flight out of Philadelphia, they are now on their way to catch a flight out of Trenton.



Other travelers faced similar issues.

"It has been crazy. We got here at like 4:30 this morning, checked in. Our flight kept being delayed over and over again. Then finally they were like 'you leave at 12,'" said Kim Herb, who's traveling from Shippensburg to Cancun.

Unfortunately, Kim and her husband did not leave at 12 p.m. After several delays, they are set to leave on a flight to Cancun Monday night -- that is if they can find her husband's luggage.

"They said they lost my husband's luggage, and the plane never even left the runway," said Herb.

SEE ALSO: Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B deal, creating nation's fifth largest carrier

If the luggage isn't found soon, the Herbs say they'll be rescheduling their vacation altogether.

The technical issue happened on the same day the airline announced it was acquiring Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion deal, but a company spokesperson says the technical problems were not a result of the merger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiatravelfrontier airlinesu.s. airwaysairline
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Stranded driver gets help from Washington Twp. police officers
Water main break causes flooding in Philly's Kensington section
Philly hit with snow, sleet and rain
Governor Murphy declares State of Emergency for South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Man abducted, forced to withdraw money while family held hostage
Judge rules for plaintiffs, extends mask mandate for Perkiomen Valley
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week'
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man in South Philly
Man killed in carjacking outside mother's NE Philly home: Police
Nominees chosen for new commission to oversee police complaints
Save on Valentine's Day treats and sweets by shopping local
Show More
North Philadelphia pastor devotes decades to serving community
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
Murphy: Mask mandate in NJ schools will be lifted in March
Del. indoor mask mandate to expire Friday; school mandate extended
Nets dismissed 76ers' interest in James Harden, ESPN sources say
More TOP STORIES News