Frustration mounts as violent 2020 continues in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Philadelphia residents are expressing their frustration, and taking action, as a violent year continues.The city is closing in on 300 homicides for the year so far, with 298 people killed as of Friday afternoon.At this point in 2019, 224 people were killed. The total amount of homicides for that year was 356.The numbers could pass that if the current pace continues. In 2007, the deadliest year to date, there were 391 homicides.While one of the most violent summers rages on, communities are now taking action in their neighborhoods, calling out parents and residents saying they need to be more involved.Lorraine Gomez took the bullhorn during a Friday afternoon rally in Mantua near the scene of one of their latest shootings at 38th and Aspen."Parents you got to step up your game, you've got to check your kids. Talk to your kids, go on their room! There's no such thing as privacy!" she said.Sixteenth District police joined community groups and some residents.Leonard Wilson Senior, who works with PAAN - The Philadelphia Anti -Violence Anti-Gun network - said he is hopeful their 'boots on the ground' approach will work."I believe if we go corner to corner we'll reach one person at a time and it will get better," Wilson said. "We're committed with PAAN as boots on the ground to come out talk to the youth, see what we can do as far as providing resources to support them. We have a Human Resources Department to offer counseling."This week Philadelphia saw eight homicides, and that includes a 16-year-old killed on Sunday in a shooting in North Philadelphia. More than 100 children have been shot this year.