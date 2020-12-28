FYI Philly's best segments of 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a year it's been. We have some great stories of perseverance, creativity and optimism to share with you from the year gone by.We're putting a wrap on 2020, by picking some of our favorite people, businesses and inspiring stories we've found along the way.Plus, check out cocktail and dessert recipes from hosts Alicia Vitarelli, Karen Rogers, Adam Joseph and Ducis Rodgers.