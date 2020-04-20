Community & Events

Break quarantine with a bike ride to see the city and help the environment

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 crisis is the positive impact on the environment as air pollution caused by cars has dropped dramatically. There's also been a big bump in biking as an activity.

Bicycle shops are now considered an essential service during the pandemic and one local shop is thriving in Center City.

Trek Center City features a contact-less system set up for service and repair and the shop is offering free delivery on new bikes with a 30-day test drive period.

The region has hundreds of miles of trails to explore, and the city has closed MLK Drive during the pandemic to give people more space to safely exercise and get some beautiful views of nature.

The sunset through the gazebo behind the Lemon Hill Mansion.


Trek Center City | Website
