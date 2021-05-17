FYI Philly

New barbecue spots spice up the cuisine scene with seasoned pros at the grill

By Natalie Jason
With summer almost here, we found two spots where things are ramping up for the grilling season. Husband and wife team Sean & Nikeah Green started BBQ Unlimited as a catering company, and recently opened their first brick and mortar. While searching for a space, they happened upon an Old City location which had been vacated suddenly by the previous tenant at the onset of the pandemic. The couple jumped at the opportunity -- and are still changing over the space -- but continue to offer all the barbecue faves and soul food classics they have specialized in for years. Over in University City, owner Johnny Fischer just moved his Baby Blues BBQ to a new location, but the outpost has been a neighborhood staple there for ten years. In fact, they only moved a few doors down, but the space is much larger and has a variety of dining areas. For now, they are offering outdoor dining and takeout only, but should be open as soon as the new interiors are completed.

Baby Blues BBQ | Facebook | Instagram

3432 Sansom Street
Phila. PA 19104
215-222-4444

BBQ Unlimited | Facebook | Instagram

246 Market Street
Phila. PA 19106
215-302-9555
267-315-9381
