Here's what's new in Philly in food, fitness and more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5156744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Start the new year by exploring new tastes and cultures, such as Israeli sandwiches, Indian wraps and Philly's first Tibetan restaurant.

Flavors Around The World

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5846201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Karen Rogers checks out three new dining destinations in the suburbs, serving up American fare, Korean fried chicken and farm to fork offerings.

Checking out new restaurants outside of Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5845232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new Noth Broad cafe is bringing affordable French cuisine to the all-day dining scene, serving french staples such as escargot, all for under $20.

Get great French cuisine all day at Gabi Restaurant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5845247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new European coffeehouse, a great new wine bar, and another wine bar that's so much more. If you're looking for somewhere to grab a drink, we have the place for you.

Three new Philly spots for coffee, beer and wine

Chef Ashley James, Director of Culinary for Di Bruno Brothers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5845225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From a high-intensity interval training class to trampoline workouts and indoor rock climbing, there's something for all levels of fitness.

New ways to spring into shape in 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5845203" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ready to look younger and more vibrant? One of these facials could helo freshen your look.

Put your best face forward with facials from these new spas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5834346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Barbershop by day, lounge by night. And every cut comes with a cocktail. Are you ready to make an appointment?

Localish Presents: Blind Barber

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5842123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc Loves the Arts: Off the Wall - David Murphy reports on Action News at Noon, January 12, 2020

FYI Loves the Arts: 'Art to Wear' exhibit takes art off the wall, on human body

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2061236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The foster-based organization focuses on cats and have two adoption facilities in the area.

Shelter Me: Lucky YOU Animal Rescue

Start the new year by exploring new tastes and cultures ... right here in Philadelphia.New to Philly is Israeli street food, fast casual Indian and our first ever taste of Tibet.We start in Center City with James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov's new Israeli Sandwich shop, Merkaz. Then we travel to Pennsport to Kurry Shack, by Shafi Gaffar who also owns Makhani Modern Indian in Old City.And we end things at Philly's first ever Tibetan restaurant, The White Yak.218 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 191072015 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191486118 Ridge Ave. PhiladelphiaKaren Rogers checks out three new dining destinations in the suburbs.Blue Plate in Mullica Hill, N.J., was rebuilt after a fire closed the farm to fork restaurant in 2018. Now they are back and bigger than ever.Oori is a new spot in the Pottstown area featuring locally sourced food with a Korean twist. Ramen and twice-fried chicken wings highlight the BYO menu.Stove and Tap has opened a second location in Frazer, Pa. The gastropub has been a big hit with its original location in Lansdale and now they are bringing those American flavors to the Malvern neighborhood.47 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062245 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355 | 329 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 194462228 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465There's a new café on North Broad Street that's bringing "affordable French" to the all-day dining scene.The team behind French food mainstays Bistro La Minette and La Peg have created an art deco, diner vibe with his new offering Gabi Restaurant.The restaurant serves French staples like steak frites, french onion soup, and escargots. Most entrees on the menu are less than $20, and the full bar features a 100 percent French wine list.339 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-377-9407Check out these three new spots in Philly for sipping and more: a great new European coffeehouse, a great new wine bar, and another wine bar that's so much more - a new dining entry from a decades-old gourmet market.Cogito Coffee North America is a coffee roaster/wholesaler/retailer based in Croatia. Their first U.S. location just opened in Midtown Village and serves a full menu of coffee drinks as well as pastries and sandwiches.Le Caveau is a new wine bar located just upstairs from the Good King Tavern that focuses on 'natural wines'.Upstairs from Di Bruno Brothers' Chestnut Street location is Alimentari, their first foray into dining. The location serves lunch and dinner items featuring ingredients you can find in their market.105 S. 12th Street (between Sansom & Chestnut), Philadelphia, PA 19107614 S. 7th Street,Philadelphia, PA 19147215-625-37001730 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-764-5143Resolving to get in shape in the New Year? Melissa Magee rounds up some new ways to work out.From a high-intensity interval training class from the OG of HIIT workouts to bouncing on a trampoline, indoor rock climbing or a studio with a little something for everybody, there are lots of new ways to workout in Philadelphia in 2020.1911 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-310-52284305 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104267-969-5019107 Cotton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127267-336-79281010 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-444-7625There's a new shop in Center City taking a new approach to facials and beauty care -- Hey-Dey Rittenhouse.Walk-ins are welcome and a 30-minute facial costs as little as $65. From a new concept to one rooted in ancient history, we also visit a Main Line Spa offering the Gua Sha facials.1735 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103267-518-84006 Waterloo Avenue, Berwyn, Pa. 19312610- 203-3747Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is part owner of Blind Barber, a barbershop that is an ode to the past. The speakeasy setup has a barbershop in the front and a hidden bar area in the back. Every haircut comes with a cocktail. Once you enter through the barbershop, a hidden bar awaits you, complete with a DJ, cocktails and small bites.1325 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107The Philadelphia Museum of Art has an exhibition taking art off the wall, and putting it on the human body.The exhibition is titled Off the Wall: American Art to Wear, and it's a showcase of 115 works created by more than 60 artists.This week, we're spotlighting the Lucky You Animal Rescue in Cornwells Heights.The foster-based organization focuses on cats and have two adoption facilities in the area. Comprised of about 100 volunteers, the rescue saves about 400 cats a year. Our David Murphy got to meet a few of their adorable cats in this week's Shelter Me.