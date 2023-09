Home badly damaged after possible gas explosion in Gloucester County

The video shows where the gutters were hanging from the roof.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A home in Gloucester County, New Jersey was badly damaged after reports of a possible gas explosion on Friday night.

Chopper 6 was above the scene on Michael Terrace in Washington Township just after 8 p.m.

There was also a gaping hole in the corner of the home.

Officials say there are no reported injuries at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.