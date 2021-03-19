Homes evacuated after gas line ruptured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven homes in North Philadelphia have been evacuated due to a rupture in a gas line causing a leak.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near 18th and Diamond Streets.

The gas leak was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Friday while maintenance work was underway.

PGW crews are on the scene trying to stop the leak.

Officials with the company say the homes were evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."

The residents are sheltering in a nearby church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagas leakevacuationgas main
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Man killed outside prison 1 hour after release; family outraged
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Philly expands phase 1B qualifications for vaccine
Upper Perkiomen schools closed due to teachers calling out sick
2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy today, sunny & dry weekend ahead
Cuomo's 1st accuser details new allegations in interview
COVID-19 restrictions: Capacity limits boosted at many NJ businesses
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
Town's street light bills went unpaid for at least 20 years
More TOP STORIES News