Homes evacuated after gas line ruptured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven homes in North Philadelphia have been evacuated due to a rupture in a gas line causing a leak.Chopper 6 was over the scene near 18th and Diamond Streets.The gas leak was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Friday while maintenance work was underway.PGW crews are on the scene trying to stop the leak.Officials with the company say the homes were evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."The residents are sheltering in a nearby church.