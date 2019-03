EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 Video: Gas pump explosion at 7-Eleven in Logan section of Philadelphia on March 12, 2019.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) -- A construction accident is being blamed for a gas pump explosion in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.The blast happened at a 7-Eleven store in the 4700 block of Mascher Avenue around 11:30 a.m.Philadelphia police say a backhoe punctured an underground gas tank, causing the explosion.No injuries have been reported.The 7-Eleven store is intact.Police say Homeland Security and the bomb squad are on location as part of the investigation.