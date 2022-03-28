Man shot, killed at Sunoco station in Philadelphia's Roxborough section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia's Roxborough section.According to police, a man in his 20s was shot multiple times just after 11 p.m. at the station on the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue.A number of bullet holes pierced the gas pumps and police said they found about 15 shell casings at the scene.Investigators said the man was able to run about half a block down the street before he collapsed on a hill next to a home.On Monday morning, police were looking at the victim's car, which remained on the scene."It has Georgia plates that we believe to be a rental. We have no ID on him at this time. We don't want to disturb the scene, we don't have a motive. It's very uncommon for this neighborhood to have this type of violence," said Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi.Police said there is surveillance video at the gas station that they're hoping to look through to get some clues as to what happened.Anyone with information is asked to call police.