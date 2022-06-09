Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need

CHICAGO -- Gay for Good is exactly what the name implies: the Chicago non-profit service organization sends volunteers around the city and suburbs.
These do-gooders often get their hands dirty for various good causes.
"We are a group of people in the city who get together and we'll partner with two to three other non-profits each month, and we just get together and do some good and we support other non-profits and the work they are doing," said James, one of the leaders of Gay for Good.
"I got involved in Gay for Good because I was really just looking for something to give back to the community," said Marcus Bush, who is also part of the organization's leadership. "Last year I was coming through the end of the pandemic and needed something new and fun and was really welcomed with open arms, so I've really had a lot of fun being part of this organization."
The group has already volunteered for PAWS animal shelter, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Cradles to Crayons, Shedd Aquarium and Chicago Furniture Bank, just to name a few.
On this day, the group is in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood. They are planting trees and shrubs at the new location of Covenant House, a shelter and support system for homeless youth.
"Whoever needs help and whoever is doing good in the city, we'll support them," James said.
Gay for Good is an LBGTQ+ organization, but they are welcoming to all.
"If you like doing good and helping the city of Chicago, we'll take you," James said.
It's not only about serving neighborhoods, Bush added.
"One of the things we are doing this year to enhance the community of the group is having more social events," he said. "Whether we are meeting at a restaurant for dinner or just doing a happy hour, there's lots of opportunities to meet people outside of just doing the volunteer work."
"My favorite part is just seeing such an eclectic group of people come together," James said. "We are all-encompassing. We are very diverse. We invite anyone and everyone across the city, from multiple neighborhoods. We all get together and we have this common mission of just doing good and giving back to the city."
You can find Gay for Good online at gayforgood.org.
In addition to Chicago, there are more than a dozen chapters across the country, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Raleigh-Durham.
