court case

George Floyd's family calls verdict in Derek Chauvin trial a victory: 'We won'

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, and Floyd's family in Houston are feeling a sense of relief.

The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, and was read late in the afternoon in a city on edge.

WATCH: George Floyd's family waited anxiously for verdict
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as George Floyd's family anxiously waited for the jury's verdict.



Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Over the weekend, ABC13 talked with George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta. The couple lives in Houston but they've traveled to Minneapolis every week to be in the courthouse throughout the trial.
RELATED: Exclusive: George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd talks about trial of Derek Chauvin and upcoming verdict

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialblack lives mattercourt casederek chauvingeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COURT CASE
What we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin trial
What do the charges against Derek Chauvin mean?
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter | LIVE
Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter | LIVE
What do the charges against Derek Chauvin mean?
Philly reacts after Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges
Crews battle massive brush fire in Hunting Park
Suspect in custody after deadly NY grocery store shooting
FBI releases wanted poster for Justin Smith
Steph Curry gives jersey to Del. trooper in viral video after 76ers game
Show More
What we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin trial
Man dead following assault near Center City convention center
Doctor says COVID booster shots may not be necessary
Here are the COVID safety measures for Oscars attendees at Union Station
COVID-19 and travel: US warns against visiting 80% of world
More TOP STORIES News