New details on teacher's aide accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls in South Jersey

George Getty III was arrested on October 9, 2021, and is facing a slew of sexual assault charges.
Authorities were contacted last week after the girls' mother learned about the assaults allegedly involving Getty, who was a family friend and babysitter.
According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Action News, Getty is accused of touching and sexually assaulting the girls, ages 8, 10 and 13, on multiple occasions from 2017 to 2021.
During one incident, Getty is accused of assaulting one of the girls while she was at her grandfather's home. The girl said this happened on four to five different occasions while she was between the ages of 6 and 7 years old.
An arrest affidavit also details another assault that occurred in Getty's bedroom.
Authorities say that none of the sisters knew that Getty was touching the other girls.
Getty most recently worked as a kindergarten aide at the Atlantic Christian School. He has since been terminated.
"I want to assure you that we have never received any allegations of inappropriate conduct towards any of our students by Mr. Getty. Based on our school policies and procedures Mr. Getty's interactions with children have always been in a group setting with other staff present," said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen in a letter to the school community, which was first reported by BreakingAC.
"To the best of our knowledge, and after speaking with the detective handling his case none of the minors involved were students from Atlantic Christian School," read another portion of the letter.
The victims told their mother that Getty kept Barbie dolls inside his room, which he allegedly attributed to "working at a school," the affidavit stated.
During his arrest, authorities say exploitative images of naked children on playing cards were seized from Getty's possession.
He is facing the following charges: Aggravated Sexual Assault, second degree Sexual Assault, second degree Child Endangerment and third degree Endangering of a Child due to Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.
Read the full letter to the Atlantic Christian School community below:
"Dear Atlantic Christian School Family,
It is with a great heaviness of heart that I am reaching out to you today. We were contacted by a detective from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to inform us that George Getty, one of our kindergarten aides, was arrested today on a variety of charges involving minors. To the best of our knowledge, and after speaking with the detective handling his case none of the minors involved were students from Atlantic Christian School.
Please know that the safety and protection of our students is always our highest priority. We first learned of this news today from law enforcement and we are grateful to them that they gave us the time to notify our families before the public became aware. We are shocked and saddened by this news as this type of behavior is counter to everything we teach and uphold. Before all of our employees are hired they are screened with both federal and state background checks. We also contact professional and personal references to ensure they uphold the character we seek in all of our employees. In addition, our employees who work with our younger students receive regular Child Abuse Record Information (CARI) checks to ensure that new cases do not arise throughout the duration of their employment. Before today, Mr. Getty did not have any criminal record and we had no knowledge or evidence that he should not be employed at our school to work with children. Effective immediately, his employment at Atlantic Christian School has been terminated.
I want to assure you that we have never received any allegations of inappropriate conduct towards any of our students by Mr. Getty. Based on our school policies and procedures Mr. Getty's interactions with children have always been in a group setting with other staff present. In addition, Atlantic Christian has extensive video surveillance throughout the school.
Atlantic Christian School will continue to cooperate fully with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and will notify families with additional information as needed. We will be praying for Mr. Getty and his family as well as anybody involved with the charges being brought against him.
In Him,
Karen Oblen Chief School Administrator"