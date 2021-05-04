Family & Parenting

Gerber's 2021 Photo Search aimed at finding next 'Spokesbaby'

EMBED <>More Videos

Adopted baby makes history as next Gerber Baby

Gerber is looking for its next "Spokesbaby."

The baby will get the title "Chief Growing Officer."

This year is the program's 11-year anniversary.

Little Magnolia makes history as 1st adopted child chosen as next Gerber Baby
EMBED More News Videos

"Magnolia's joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away," said Gerber.



The baby that wins the 2021 Photo Search will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby and also hold an honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee.

Applicants must be between 0 and 48 months old.

Parents have until May 10 to apply on behalf of their child.

The prize includes the opportunity to be featured in Gerber's marketing efforts for the year, a $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyfamilyphoto
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News