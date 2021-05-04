Gerber's 2021 Photo Search aimed at finding next 'Spokesbaby'

The baby will get the title "Chief Growing Officer."
This year is the program's 11-year anniversary.
Little Magnolia makes history as 1st adopted child chosen as next Gerber Baby
The baby that wins the 2021 Photo Search will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby and also hold an honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee.
Applicants must be between 0 and 48 months old.
Parents have until May 10 to apply on behalf of their child.
The prize includes the opportunity to be featured in Gerber's marketing efforts for the year, a $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products.