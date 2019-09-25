'Ghost Faced Bandit' wanted for bank robbery in East Norriton, Pennsylvania

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for the Montgomery County bank robber who's been dubbed the "ghost faced bandit" for his disguisePolice say he held up the Key Bank on the 400 block of East Germantown Pike in East Norriton on Monday just before 1 p.m.The FBI says the suspect entered the bank, approached the victim teller and presented a demand note and threatened to use a weapon.No one was hurt, but the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect is described as a white male, blond hair, 6'1" to 6'2" in height, wearing a white mask covering his face, dark hoodie sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants, dark gloves and white mid to high top sneakers with red trim.Anyone with any information is asked to call the FBI at 215-418-4000.