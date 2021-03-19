Shopping

2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Giant Company is opening its two-level urban flagship grocery store in Center City Philadelphia on Friday.

The new store, along the Riverwalk and N. 23rd Street, will offer several services that aren't offered at other Giant locations, including a Food Hall with Philadelphia's favorite Mission Taqueria.

The Riverwalk Giant will also have a beer garden, an outdoor terrace and a self-serve tap wall.

The new store is expected to employ 200 people. It is the Giant company's fifth Philadelphia location.
