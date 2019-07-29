Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Witness recalls victims being transported on golf carts

GILROY, Calif. -- When gunshots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Rudy Sandoval thought they were fireworks signifying the end of the event.
Sandoval tells ABC7 News' Luz Pena that he was at his booth when he saw someone walking around with a firearm. He says people were jumping into his booth and trying to hide under the table.
A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.
The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.
