Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Witness recalls victims being transported on golf carts

GILROY, Calif. -- When gunshots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Rudy Sandoval thought they were fireworks signifying the end of the event.

Sandoval tells ABC7 News' Luz Pena that he was at his booth when he saw someone walking around with a firearm. He says people were jumping into his booth and trying to hide under the table.

A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.

The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family
Thousands ride to benefit children of fallen first responders
Dunkin' awards $50,000 in scholarships to local students
Show More
Restaurant week extended in Collingswood after storms
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
AccuWeather: The Heat Is Back
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Delaware governor expected to sign bill banning plastic bags
More TOP STORIES News