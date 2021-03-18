Sports

Eagles community shows support for superfan after cyberbully attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former and current Philadelphia Eagles players are coming to the aid of a superfan after he was attacked online by cyberbullies when he posted images wearing a new Carson Wentz Indianapolis Colts jersey.

Thirteen-year-old Giovanni Hamilton, who hosts his own Philly sports podcast, calls himself Wentz's number 1 fan.

The young boy has Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which his mom describes as a cross between dwarfism and muscular dystrophy. He has endured 15 surgeries in his young life.

Watch the emotional meeting between a little Eagles fan and Carson Wentz on July 26, 2019.



Giovanni has become close with Wentz through the years after first meeting each other in 2019.

The young boy was heartbroken recently when Wentz was traded to the Colts.

"Carson, I'm always going to be a fan of you. Forever. Thank you for what you've done. Go Birds," Giovanni said in an emotional video.

SEE ALSO: 'You're Still My Hero:' Carson Wentz's positive impact on Eagles fans during his time in Philly

Wentz quickly responded and later surprised him with a Zoom call.

On Wednesday, Giovanni posted a photo on Twitter sharing his new No. 2 Wentz jersey that he received from the Colts. But the reaction he received from some people wasn't too heartwarming.



According to Giovanni's mother, Shannon, the young boy received threats. One person threatened to break his kneecaps and another person wished he wasn't breathing.

The sports community quickly came to Giovanni's defense.

SEE ALSO: Wentz surprises Eagles superfan on Zoom call, invites him to Colts game

"Anyone giving you a hard time is a bum. I know you probably don't call names bc you're a great dude, but they're total bums," said former Eagles DE Chris Long.

"Next time make sure to @ me or find me in person when going at @realsjsgiovanni! 65 has your back Giovanni," added Eagles OT Lane Johnson.

"We've always got your back, Giovanni. Keep being you," the Eagles tweeted.



Shannon says her son is doing okay but she had to lay some ground rules.

"The new rules for Giovanni and social media. If any of our friends want me to pass along a message to him at any time please send me a DM. I'll make sure he gets it. But he's not engaging on here anymore. He will just post his content and get off," she said.

Shannon also says she and Giovanni will be launching an anti-bullying initiative sometime next month.

