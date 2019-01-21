Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her outside church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5098702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two girls became trapped while playing in a snowbank Sunday afternoon.

A 12-year-old Illinois girl died after a snow fort collapsed on her outside a church, police said.The child had built a snow fort with a 9-year-old girl near a snowbank Sunday afternoon outside the Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.Police say the fort collapsed on both girls.The 12-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest when she was taken to a hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.The 9-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia.Police say the girls were attending church services with their families when they went outside to play in the snow. A weekend snowstorm had dropped several inches of snow across the Chicago area.About an hour later, family members began to look for the children and found them underneath the snow.On Sunday afternoon, police tape surrounded a huge mound of snow outside the church.Arlington police called the incident an accident and did not suspect foul play.The girls' identities were not immediately released.-----