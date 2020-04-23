Parents charged in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter in Northeast Philadelphia: DA

Alhakim Nunez and Iris Rodriguez

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced felony charges on Thursday against a man and a woman following the shooting death of their 4-year-old daughter earlier this week.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Alhakim Nunez and Iris Rodriguez, both 29 of Northeast Philadelphia, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and obstructing justice in the death of 4-year-old Kastari 'Star' Nunez.

According to Philadelphia police, the child was taken by family members to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach, late Monday night. The girl was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities determined the girl was shot inside of her home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive while four adults, including both parents, were present. A .357 revolver was recovered from the living room sofa with five live rounds and one spent cartridge casing, police said.

Nunez faces additional charges including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Authorities said another woman unrelated to the victim, Ashley Gushue, 31, has been charged with unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiachild killedchild shotphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan for reopening Pennsylvania
Number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey approaches 100,000
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
Giant hiring 3,000 additional workers
Total number of COVID-19 cases top 11,000 in Philadelphia
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
Show More
AccuWeather: Soaker tonight
Volunteers coordinate amid social distancing to feed thousands in Philly
Temple Police cheer on hospital staff starting their evening shift
Carney: 'We'll see' about Del. beaches open for Memorial Day
McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Govs fire back
More TOP STORIES News