Discover the art behind glass blowing at Juggernaut Glass in the Heights

BEST IN GLASS: The 'old world skill' that involves temperatures reaching 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit

HOUSTON, Texas -- Juggernaut Glass is introducing Houstonians to the artistic skill of glass blowing.

The studio is located at 214 E 27th Street in The Heights.

Classes are led by Instructor Will Jackson, who teaches the technique to beginners.

The class involves melting glass with a torch that reaches 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Juggernaut Glass offers of a variety of classes from creating ornaments to pendants. You can sign up at their Website.