How a transplant helped Glenn "The Talent" Turner Got Off the Mat

By Timothy Walton
Glenn "The Talent" Turner was a regular on the pro boxing circuit in Philadelphia.

His ever-changing hair color was an easy way to spot him but you couldn't miss his ability in the ring.

After a career of boxing, Turner found himself in very critical medical need. With help from the Gift of Life Donor Program, he was able to get the transplant he so desperately needed and has been able to get back in the ring.

