Local woman uses creative artwork to tell stories throughout history with exhibit in West Philly

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Gloria Davis, art has been a love and passion ever since she was a little girl.

She uses her unique art to tell stories throughout history.

Davis will use anything and everything to create her pieces, from scrap fabric to beads and clay.

Now, her creativity is on display as she's hosting her first solo exhibit at the Scribe Video Center in West Philadelphia.

The exhibit runs through September 29.

