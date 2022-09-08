Gloucester County Fire Marshal K-9 died in vehicle under handler's care: Officials

"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on," said Commissioner Chris Konawel on K-9 Ember's death.

"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on," said Commissioner Chris Konawel on the death of a fire marshal K-9.

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a packed house at the Gloucester County Commissioner's meeting Wednesday night.

When it was time for public comment, resident after resident took the podium to ask administrators for clarity about the death of the county fire marshal's K-9 Ember.

"When somebody is wrong, they're wrong. The dog is dead," said one man who spoke.

Those in the crowd, many in #JusticeforK-9Ember shirts, say the county has oddly taken the silent approach to provide details on what happened to the dog.

"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on county-wide," said Republican County Commissioner Chris Konawel.

"It's been three weeks. We've not heard one word," said Judy Stanish of Deptford.

However, it was confirmed for the first time by Commissioner Director Frank DiMarco that Ember was found dead in a vehicle and the dog was under the care of its handler, Fire Marshal Shawn Layton.

Layton, a Democrat, is also a township committeeman in Mantua.

The date of Ember's death was August 12, and according to Accuweather, the temperature that day was 87 degrees.

SEE ALSO: Death of Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office K9 under investigation

Layton's personal dog also died in the vehicle.

DiMarco says when he was notified about Ember's death he was on vacation and was only told that a tragic accident had occurred.

But now the investigation is in the hands of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

At the meeting, Chief of Detectives Tom Gilbert addressed the crowd.

"It will be complete. It will be thorough. I can't put an end date to it. It's ongoing," said Gilbert.

Those who spoke say that's exactly what they want.

"We want them to acknowledge what happened. Let us know what happened and anybody who did the wrong thing and has done the wrong thing needs to go," said Anna Janda of Mullica Hill.

SEE ALSO: Gloucester County officials find National Dog Day post insensitive after K9's death

"If anybody is involved in the county with this situation we want your resignation," said another man who spoke.

Layton has taken a leave of absence. He is still being paid.

Gilbert says he's not going to release bits of information as they get them. He says nothing will come from his office until things are complete.