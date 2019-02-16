Gloucester Township man arrested for child pornography

EMBED </>More Videos

Gloucester Township man arrested for child pornography.

SOMERDALE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 67-year-old Gloucester Township man has been arrested for child pornography.

Detectives conducted a knock and talk at the residence of David Jackson on the 100 block of Sherbrook Boulevard in Somerdale on Friday after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to authorities, an on-site preview of Jackson's devices led to him being charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

In addition, authorities located numerous digital devices in the home that have been taken to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office's High-Tech Crimes Unit Forensic Lab to be analyzed.

Police continue to investigate.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newschild pornography
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Car slams into auto repair shop in Mayfair
Woman's body discovered in trash bag in East Mt. Airy
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Show More
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
More News