Gloucester Township man arrested for child pornography.

A 67-year-old Gloucester Township man has been arrested for child pornography.Detectives conducted a knock and talk at the residence of David Jackson on the 100 block of Sherbrook Boulevard in Somerdale on Friday after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.According to authorities, an on-site preview of Jackson's devices led to him being charged with Possession of Child Pornography.In addition, authorities located numerous digital devices in the home that have been taken to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office's High-Tech Crimes Unit Forensic Lab to be analyzed.Police continue to investigate.-----